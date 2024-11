Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA) said its shipping segment continued to be profitable during the third quarter on elevated time-charter equivalent rates for supramaxes.

The Bangkok-based shipowner said Thoresen Shipping, its dry bulk division, brought in freight revenues of THB 1.6bn ($46m), up from THB 1.59bn in the same period last year. Its TCE rate for supramaxes came in at $13,700 per day on average.