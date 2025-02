Thoresen Thai Agencies says that despite an 8% decline in dry bulk freight revenues in 2024 caused by lower numbers of chartered-in vessels, its own bulkers still outperformed the market.

The Bangkok-based shipowner said on Friday that its bulker fleet beat the net supramax market rate of $12,921 per day by 12%, earning an average time-charter equivalent rate of $12,467 per day and bringing in a net profit of THB 1.837bn