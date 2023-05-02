Three seafarers have been abducted from an Eagle Bulk Shipping bulker anchored off Gabon.

The attack on the 58,000-dwt Glebe Bulker (built 2010) took place 4.7 nautical miles off the Owendo anchorage, its chief officer told the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

Security company Ambrey said the captain, second mate and third mate were kidnapped. The remaining seafarers were safe and uninjured.

The US owner’s Eagle Bulk Ship Management in Singapore confirmed the kidnappings and said the ship had arrived from Nigeria and was awaiting loading instructions.

"Once it was discovered crew were missing, the ship was searched, and the local port authorities were informed," the company added.

“Security has been mobilised to the vessel, and a contingent of 17 crew remain safely on board; unfortunately, we have been unable to locate the three missing seafarers,” the manager said.

Eagle Bulk said its priority is the ongoing safety and welfare of the crew.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the missing seafarers during this challenging time, and we are updating them on the situation. We are working closely with the relevant stakeholders and specialists to ensure the safe return of our much-valued crew members as soon as possible," the company added.

Ambrey said the bulker had a high estimated freeboard of 11 metres, based on its depth and reported draught, and had arrived in the anchorage on 30 April.

The company has spoken to crew members on a second merchant vessel in the port.

The attack is now believed to have occurred at 0030 UTC on Tuesday, a little earlier than initially reported.

The Gabonese river patrol boat (RPB) 20-Class Omboue responded to the bulk carrier two and a half hours after the attack, arriving at 0410 UTC.

Local response vital

“Over the course of that night, the patrol boat had been drifting offshore Owendo, 2.6nm north east of the incident location,” Ambrey said.

“This event underlined the importance of adequate point-defence. Local national armed guards were available in the anchorage,” it added.

Africa Risk Compliance said there were no security personnel on the bulker, which is 190 metres long.

No damage to the vessel or cargo was reported.

Security companies have been warning of an uptick in pirate activity in the region.

Two tankers were hijacked last month.

Hai Soon Diesel Trading’s 6,100-dwt chemical and product tanker Success 9 (built 2003) was boarded 300 nautical miles (556 km) off Cote d’Ivoire and was missing for six days.

But the vessel and crew were found safe and well.

Six crew members remain missing from Danish owner Monjasa’s 13,700-dwt product carrier Monjasa Reformer (built 2003), which was seized by pirates on 26 March while it was around 140 nautical miles off Congo’s Pointe Noire.

The vessel was found on 31 March.