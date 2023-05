Three kamsarmax bulkers have been hired for stretches lasting numerous months, including one that has been fixed for nearly two years.

Diana Shipping has signed a charter of at least 20 months with ASL Bulk Shipping for the 82,200-dwt Medusa (built 2010) that began on Sunday. It will continue anywhere from 10 February to 15 April 2025.

ASL Bulk is paying $14,250 per day for the charter in a deal that is expected to make about $8.9m