Three midsize bulkers have fetched charter contracts of about a year each as rate assessments for dry bulk period deals pulled back.

Semiramis Paliou-led Diana Shipping has locked up the 60,300-dwt ultramax DSI Altair (built 2016) for 14 to 16 months in a $13,800-per-day charter to Western Bulk Carriers, which previously contracted the vessel for six months at $14,400 per day.

Diana, a New York-listed, Athens-based owner of 42 bulkers, expects to make $5.6m