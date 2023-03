Three panamax bulkers and a handysize bulker have snared time charters of about a year over the past week.

Diana Shipping has signed a time charter contract with trader Cargill International for the 82,165-dwt Leonidas PC (built 2011) at $17,000 per day over the next 11 to 13 months.

The Semiramis Paliou-led owner of 41 bulkers expects to make $5.61m off the charter’s minimum period.