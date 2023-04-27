Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) has been paying off debt through ship sales and an insurance pay-out for a bulker abandoned in Ukraine.

The London-listed company said it was on track to reach its deleveraging target by the end of June after knocking $64m off the total in the first quarter.

In a trading update, the handysize specialist said its strategy of using ship sales to cut debt was supported by a strong sale-and-purchase market.

In the first quarter, TMI completed the disposal of two handysizes built in 2010 and 2012 for combined net proceeds of $24.4m