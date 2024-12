Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) is seeking a new chief operating officer after Carl Ackerley resigned.

A spokesman for the London-listed bulker owner told TradeWinds that Ackerley will step down at the end of December, also leaving his role as COO at subsidiary Grindrod IVS.

The experienced bulker executive was given the job in 2023, following TMI’s acquisition of 83% of Grindrod Shipping the previous year.