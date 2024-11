Dubai-based bulker company Tomini Shipping is selling its last kamsarmax and will exit the sector, according to brokers.

Meanwhile, the company has revealed two high-profile hires to lead newly formed Tomini Chartering, which is taking over the commercial management of its fleet from Alpina Chartering of Denmark.

Brokers reported that the 81,100-dwt Tomini Nobility (built 2020) has been sold to unidentified United Arab Emirates-based interests for between $28.5m