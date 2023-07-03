In a bid to help the United Nations renew a sea corridor for Ukrainian grain expiring on 17 July, European Union officials are moving to meet one of several conditions set by Russia, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

According to the report, the EU mulls softening financial sanctions to allow the Russian Agricultural Bank to handle payments related to Russia’s own grain exports.

The plan is for the Russian Agricultural Bank to set up a separate subsidiary that would be permitted to use SWIFT — the world’s main interbank messaging system.