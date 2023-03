Private Norwegian operator Torvald Klaveness has logged its best operating result in more than 10 years.

Ebitda rose to $116m from $109m in 2021, while cash stood at $188m at year-end.

Net profit was down at $65m from $100m, with revenue lower at $511m, compared to $520m the year before.

But the company told TradeWinds that net profit was up from continuing operations.

In 2021, Torvald Klaveness sold its eight-ship container fleet.