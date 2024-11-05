Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) postponed its third-quarter earnings call at the last minute due to accounting issues.

The crop trader was due to publish its financial results today, instead, a surprise preliminary report was released late on Monday (4 November), where a cut in its guidance as well as earnings was outlined.

ADM identified errors concerning additional intersegment sales involving its ag services and oilseeds, as well as other segments, while testing new controls, the crop trader said in a statement.