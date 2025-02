Commodity trader and tanker owner Mercuria has bought its first bulk carrier in a significant departure for the group.

S&P Global data shows the 169,100-dwt capesize Nordboen Sun (built 2010) was purchased by a Mercuria subsidiary from Norwegian lessor Sole Shipping, for a price reported by brokers as $23.5m.

The deal was first reported by TradeWinds towards the end of last year, but there was no indication of who the buyer was.