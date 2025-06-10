Mercuria, a commodity trader best known for its involvement with tankers, has expanded its fledgling bulker operation with yet another capesize emerging in its fleet.

The S&P Global shipping database lists United Arab Emirates-based unit Mercuria Energy Trading DMCC as the new manager of the 169,100-dwt Bulk Northville (built 2010).

This is a capesize that several brokers reported as sold at the end of February by Norwegian lessor Sole Shipping to undisclosed buyers at a price slightly above $21m.