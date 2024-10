Two bulker companies backed by Norwegian shipowner Tor Olav Troim issued twin tweets warning of signs that capesize spot rates could disappoint in the fourth quarter.

The social media missives came on a day that saw both the spot market and dry freight futures take a step downward.

The Baltic Exchange’s assessment of average capesize bulker rates fell 6.8% on Wednesday to hit $23,100 per day, which marked the lowest level in over six weeks.