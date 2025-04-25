London-listed Taylor Maritime fears a dip in bulker demand from the US-led trade war.

In a trading update on Friday, the handysize specialist said the direct impact of tariffs on dry bulk trade has so far been limited, but it warns over trade friction in the future.

“The US administration’s announcement of further tariffs in early April and retaliatory measures taken in response, particularly by China, have increased uncertainty and led to concerns over broader macroeconomic deterioration,” Taylor Maritime said.