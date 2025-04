Greek shipping boss Stamatis Tsantanis is bullish about his corner of the industry following updates to US port fee rules aimed at Chinese shipping.

Tsantanis, chief executive of US-listed shipowners Seanergy Maritime and United Maritime, said: “We’re fully prepared.”

Speaking to TradeWinds from his Athens office, from where he controls 27 capesizes and kamsarmaxes, he added: “We’re in a very good position compared to other companies.”