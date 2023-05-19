Turkey’s Densay Shipping, a bulker company controlled by Tayfun Gunehan, is keeping up its impressive expansion pace of recent years by investing close to $200m in six ultramax newbuildings.

Each of the vessels will be equipped with scrubbers and will have ammonia-ready notations, Gunerhan told TradeWinds in an e-mail.

Depending on each vessel’s particulars and specifications, their cost ranges between $31.95m and $32.5m apiece.

All will be built to comply with the International Maritime Organization’s NOX Tier 3 standards and those set by the United Nations’ global regulator’s Phase 3 Energy Efficiency Design Index.