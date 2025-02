Istanbul-based Devbulk Shipping has bought another Japanese-built handysize vessel, living up to plans to expand its bulker fleet.

The company, led by brothers Hakki and Orhan Deval, concluded a private deal with Japan’s Itochu Corp for the 38,200-dwt Indigo March (built 2012), according to market sources.

The Naikai Zosen-built bulker is changing hands for $14m and is due to be delivered to Devbulk in April.