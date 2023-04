A trio of Turkish-owned bulkers and the ownership interests behind them were caught in a deluge of US sanctions announced on Monday.

Included in the nearly 150 entities blacklisted by the US Treasury Department were 19 ships, most of them smaller, Russian-flagged general cargo ships save three backed by Istanbul-based Artvin Denizcilik ve Ticaret: the 38,464-dwt Alara (built 2015), the 37,718-dwt Ipsala (built 2016) and the 38,595-dwt Ula (built 2021).