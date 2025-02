Taiwan’s U-Ming Marine Transport is ordering up to four 181,000-dwt bulkers in China.

The Taipei-listed shipowner confirmed to TradeWinds that it has ordered two capesizes at Hengli Heavy Industry, with two options.

A U-Ming official said they will be conventionally powered.

The newbuilding contract was signed at the end of last year, he added, and the firm duo is scheduled to be delivered in July and August 2027.