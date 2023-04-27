The Ukraine Navy has accused Russia of blocking the departure of four ships loaded with grain from departing Ukraine ports.

In a posting on its Facebook page the Ukraine Navy said the vessels included the 32,178-dwt Akdeniz-M (built 2002) which has been chartered under the United Nations World Food Programme.

According to the UN website the Akdeniz M was due to depart from Odesa on 25 April with 30,000 tonnes of wheat destined for Ethiopia.

Despite the reports of delays, AIS information indicates the vessel is currently underway and heading for Istanbul.

“Russian representatives in the Joint Coordination Center (Istanbul), refused to agree on the movement of vessels to and from the seaports of Ukraine along the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor, which operates within the framework of the Black Sea Initiative for the export of grain and related foodstuffs by the sea,” the Ukraine Navy said in its Facebook post.

The Ukraine Navy also denied online reports that it is blocking ships from departing from the port of Odesa, one of three Black Sea ports included in the grain initiative.

The claims follow a series of allegations and counter allegations between Russia and Ukraine over the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russia has alleged Ukraine ship inspectors are asking for bribes to facilitate passage through the humanitarian corridor.

Earlier this month Ukraine blamed Russia for delays in ship inspections.

Blame game

The ongoing blame game has erupted during negotiations over the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement which runs out on 18 May.

Russia has threatened to terminate the agreement because it is unhappy that its fertiliser exports — which are included in the original agreement — continue to be hampered by sanctions on banking, shipping and insurance.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has sent a letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin offering a possible compromise in a bid to renew the agreement.