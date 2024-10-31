The Ukrainian government has revealed a list of 31 ship captains it claims are involved in “theft of Ukrainian grain” from occupied Crimean ports.

The state War Sanctions website gives dates of birth, the vessel name, the master’s tax number in some cases. and photographs where available.

The men are mostly born in Russia, but some are listed as born in Ukraine.

One is from Moldova and one from Syria.

The list is here.

Some bulkers are listed with multiple masters.

Ukraine has 407 ships on the list in total. It says they are involved in the transport of weapons, stolen Ukrainian products and in the circumvention of sanctions.

“Vessel captains have all the information about the cargo and its owner,” the War Sanctions website says.

They are responsible for disabling or manipulating the AIS system, ship-to-ship (STS) transfers with sanctioned vessels and cargo, “entering closed ports of aggressor countries, the temporary occupied territories of Ukraine, entering inaccurate information in the logbook of routes, berths, etc,” it adds.

“They do this voluntarily, having the opportunity to refuse illegal actions,” the government said.

Shipping critical to the enemy

Ukraine believes shipping is critical for building up Russia’s military capabilities, moving troops, obtaining weapons and sanctioned items, and trafficking in stolen goods.

It points out that fossil fuel exports, bypassing sanctions, are the main source of income for Russia and Iran.

“The shadow tanker fleet and ships without ice class in the Arctic threaten an environmental disaster,” the government explained.

And it said that through the sale of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, Russia finances the war and maintains the loyalty of its allies Syria, Iran and North Korea.

Ukraine is calling for action to “restore peace and security”.

It is urging other nations to sanction the ships on the list, as well as related owners, operators, managers, executives and senior crew members.

Ukraine also wants the vessels banned from ports and the prohibition of STS operations.

In addition, the government has called for a ban on the sale of secondhand tankers to the “owner states” behind the shadow fleet.

Cargo ship confiscated

Earlier this month, a small general cargo ship was taken under Ukrainian state ownership after calling at ports in Crimea, a part of the country annexed by Russia.

The Liga website reported Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service as saying the 2,850-dwt Usko MFU (built 1982) had been confiscated following a court ruling.

The Cameroon-flagged vessel has been detained since July in the port of Reni on the Danube.

According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the crew had been carrying out orders for Russia to export what it regards as stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea.

The ship’s owner is not known.