A small general cargo ship has been taken under Ukrainian state ownership after calling at ports in Crimea, a part of the country annexed by Russia.

The Liga website reported Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service as saying the 2,850-dwt Usko MFU (built 1982) had been confiscated following a court ruling.

The Cameroon-flagged vessel has been detained since July in the port of Reni on the Danube.