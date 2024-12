State-run Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company (UDP), is selling a large part of its general cargo fleet amid poor prospects to profitably employ the small, vintage vessels amid a revival in the war-torn country’s main oceangoing grain trade.

An auction is set to take place on 13 December for six ships built about 30 years ago at Portugal’s ENVC yard.

UDP is selling the vessels in one package, at a minimum starting price of UAH 440.7m