Ukraine’s navy has arrested a second vessel that approached its waters months after it traded in Russian-occupied territories.

Ukrainian media report that the 5,000-dwt Anka (built 2005), a small general cargo ship flying the flag of Tanzania and listed under the management of Istanbul-based Sima Shipping, is being held in the River Danube.

Ukraine’s Navy Command confirmed in a social media posting that it had cooperated with Kyiv’s secret service to detain a vessel it did not identify.