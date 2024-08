J Lauritzen has hired ex-Golden Ocean CEO Ulrik Andersen to grow its green-focused bulker company, Lauritzen NexGen, a new joint venture with commodities giant Cargill.

Lauritzen NexGen has three kamsarmax bulkers under construction, which will be dual-fuelled with methanol.

Each will be chartered to Cargill when delivered from Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding in 2026.