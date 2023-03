Profit more than doubled for Ultrabulk last year and the bulker firm looks set to spend at least some of its cash on building new vessels.

The Copenhagen-headquartered owner-operator said it is in “close dialogue” with partners to construct a series of dual-fuel bulk carriers, which will be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

It said it expects to conclude the negotiations this year but gave no further details on the prospective vessels, fuel choice or shipyard in its annual report.