The Baltic Dry Index, the overall indicator for the strength of bulker spot markets, has fallen below the 1,000-point level for the second time in less than a month.

The fall followed a big cut to the average spot rate assessment for capesize bulkers on Wednesday, which has fallen below $10,000 per day for the second time since mid-December.

The BDI, which spans spot markets for supramaxes up to capesizes, fell by a further 49 points on Wednesday to reach 966 points.