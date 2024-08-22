Handysize bulker specialist Uni-Asia Group plans to fix its older ships on shorter-term charters as it looks to potentially offload the vessels.

The Singapore-listed shipowner, which describes itself as an alternative investment group, has traditionally chartered its vessels out on long-term deals.

However, it says the smaller and older 29,000-dwt ships in its portfolio have been earning lower average daily charter rates this year compared with its more modern 38,800-dwt vessels, dragging down the group’s average charter rates.