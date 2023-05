New York-listed United Maritime Corp fell to a loss in the first three months of the year while maintaining its dividend unchanged, in the expectation of a growing bulker fleet and the profitable sale of its last tanker.

The Stamatis Tsantanis-led company unveiled on Thursday a $4.9m loss for the first three months of the year.

That is United Maritime’s first loss since the company’s creation last July as a spin-off of US-listed capesize player Seanergy Maritime.