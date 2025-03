Trade tensions continue to escalate between the US and China, with Brazilian soy still likely to continue reaping the rewards.

In retaliation to US tariffs, China is imposing a 10% to 15% levy on US farm products, which places US soy exports in the firing line in terms of bulk trade, with soy products incurring a 10% fee.

However, this will only continue to feed China’s appetite for Brazilian soy over US, a trend that has already been apparent for some time, analysts say.