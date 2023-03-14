US regulators have penalised an Alabama stevedore company after one of its workers was killed on a general cargo ship last year.

The Department of Labor said it had issued multiple citations to Premier Bulk Stevedoring and was pursuing a $43,750 fine after a 28-year-old worker guiding the crane was crushed in one of the 9,278-dwt Weserborg (built 2011) cargo holds in September 2020.

The department said the Wagenborg Shipping-managed vessel was loading seven-foot-long rolls of paper at Panama City, Florida, when the ship pitched and the load struck the worker, pinning the worker to the wall.