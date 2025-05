Pyxis Tankers, an Nasdaq-listed owner of midsize product and bulk carriers, is arranging fresh financing to expand its fleet.

The Athens-based company led by Valentios “Eddie” Valentis has signed a commitment letter with one of its existing lenders for a “hunting licence” loan facility of up to $45m, it announced on Wednesday.

Pyxis, which owns three MR product tankers and controls as many bulkers, said it will use the funds to potentially buy two more vessels similar to the ones it already has.