The US is expected to export higher grain volumes as it predicts a bumper corn crop from this year’s harvest season, making a prediction that could benefit dry bulk shipping.

Total grain exports are predicted to reach 4.48bn bushels for the US 2023-2024 marketing year, which began in June for wheat and in September for corn and soybeans, according to the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).