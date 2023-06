Harry Vafias’ new bulker venture C3is has shown huge volatility in its Nasdaq debut.

The Greek owner’s Nasdaq-listed Imperial Petroleum spun off two handysizes into the new company on 21 June.

The first day of trading in the US was on Thursday.

The share closed at $3.70 in New York, down 22.6% on the day, but in after-hours trading rose 26.8% to $4.69.

C3is is listed with a market cap of $15m.