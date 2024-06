The Vafias family has extended a busy period of investment in the dry cargo market with a $40m-plus move for two secondhand bulkers, market sources said.

Vafias company Brave Maritime is believed to have purchased both a supramax and a post-panamax in deals that slipped below the radar.

Market sources said Brave has acquired the 95,700-dwt Van Gogh (built 2023) for a price of $25m.