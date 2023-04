Harry Vafias is set to launch another company on the Nasdaq exchange in the US.

The Greek shipowner behind StealthGas and Imperial Petroleum is planning to create a new outfit with two bulkers.

The handysize ships are currently part of the fleet of Nasdaq-listed Imperial, which is better known as a tanker owner.

An F-1 form has been filed to list the new entity, called C3is, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.