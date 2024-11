Theodore Veniamis-led Golden Union outbid nearly 10 competitors when it bought the 206,300-dwt Crassier (built 2007) about four years ago.

The company’s effort proved worthwhile. Purchased towards the end of 2020 from Japan’s NYK for just $14.5m, Veniamis and his family saw the ship’s value soar and have now decided to sell it at a considerable profit.

According to brokers in the US and Europe, the Imabari-built Crassier is being sold to Chinese interests for $28.8m.