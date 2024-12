Vietnam Ocean Shipping (Vosco) has reportedly bought its second supramax bulk carrier in a span of two weeks, as it embarks on its fleet expansion and renewal drive.

Vosco has bought the 55,900-dwt Lista (built 2011) for $16.8m from Japanese shipping company Hisashige Kisen, according to data from shipping data provider VesselsValue and broking reports.

The deal comes hot on the heels of Vosco’s earlier bulk carrier purchase, the 57,400-dwt supramax Mystras (built 2013), for $17.2m