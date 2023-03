A project to deliver the world’s first ammonia-powered bulker has taken a significant step forward with approval in principle (AiP) from the French class society Bureau Veritas (BV).

Viridis Bulk Carriers is planning to build five 5,000-dwt shortsea ships to achieve zero-carbon shipping.

The company is a joint venture between Norwegian shipowner Mosvolds Rederi and its green shipping spin-off Amon Maritime, in partnership with Faroese owner Navigare Logistics.