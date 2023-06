German shipowner Reederei H Vogemann is said to have ordered four 180,000-dwt capesize and four 82,000-dwt kamsarmax bulkers at China’s Hengli Heavy Industry.

Average capesize newbuilding prices are about $63.5m each and kamsarmaxes cost around $34.5m, giving the deal a total estimated value of about $392m.

Shipbuilding sources said the delivery dates will be in 2026.

Vogemann did not respond to requests for comment.