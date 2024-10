A Wah Kwong Maritime Transport supramax bulker has been arrested in India.

The 53,400-dwt New Venture (built 2009) was detained while at anchor off the port of Deendayal on Monday against a claim over a cargo shortfall filed by fertiliser company Indian Potash.

This is the first case involving the arrest of one of the Hong Kong-based shipowner’s vessels reported by TradeWinds.