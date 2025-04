Bulker operator Western Bulk Chartering has flipped another ultramax it has had on long-term charter into the market for profit.

The deal means the Oslo-listed bulker firm has used the last purchase option in its trading book.

The Oslo-listed firm said it declared a purchase option it had on the 63,500-dwt Western Fuji (built 2020), buying the vessel from Nisshin Shipping of Japan for an undisclosed price.