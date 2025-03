Bulker operator Western Bulk Chartering has confirmed it flipped a China-built ultramax that it previously had on long-term charter, which has been sold to Precious Shipping.

The deal was reported by brokers late last week but the Oslo-listed firm told TradeWinds that the deal was concluded this week.

Western Bulk said it had exercised a purchase option on the 63,688-dwt Western Singapore (built 2020), which was owned by Nisshin Shipping of Japan.