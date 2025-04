Oslo-listed Western Bulk Chartering was downgraded to hold from buy by DNB Markets.

The share target price of the dry bulk operator was cut to NOK 15.3 ($1.48).

Shares rose as much as 8.9% to NOK 15.85.

“After eight consecutive quarters without dividends, we believe signs of improvement would be needed to retain a positive stance,” analyst Jorgen Lian said in a note.