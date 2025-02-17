Western Bulk Chartering shares fell as much as 11% in Oslo on Monday.

The bulker operator reported its second-half results on Friday afternoon after the stock market closed.

A loss for the second half of 2024 and a “very soft outlook” comment from the management for 2025 disappointed the stock market.

“Looking ahead to 2025, we are pessimistic for the dry bulk markets as continued high vessel deliveries, combined with less, inefficiencies is expected to cause rates to average out at significant lower rates compared to 2024,” Western Bulk said in its annual report.