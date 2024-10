SSY thinks China’s latest economic stimulus package does not include radical good news for shipping, but will limit downside risk in commodity demand.

The shipbroking group’s global head of research, Dr Roar Adland, has worked with shipping expert Professor Haiying Jia from the Norwegian School of Economics to analyse the package, which was announced earlier this month.

China’s finance ministry has said it will increase government debt and ensure that CNY 2.3trn