Hiring a supramax bulker in the spot market will currently cost you at least a couple of thousand dollars per day more than a larger panamax.

Clarksons attributed the unusual price premium to more supramax grain cargoes in key origin regions and higher congestion levels for the vessel segment.

Data from Oceanbolt identifies 226 supramaxes caught in congestion, which has fallen by around 40 vessels since the beginning of August.