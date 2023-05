In yet another sign of the Black Sea corridor for Ukrainian grain winding down, the UN announced on Tuesday that its implementation is slowing to a halt.

“Since 1 May, the JCC inspection rate has dropped significantly to an average of 2.9 completed inspections daily,” the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) said in a statement.

That compares with an average of about four ships in previous months.